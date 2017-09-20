House fire under investigation in Pelham - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

House fire under investigation in Pelham

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
PELHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Pelham firefighters are investigating a house fire on Tecumseh Trail.

The fire started Wednesday afternoon on the second floor. The homeowners were not home and no one was hurt.

A cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

