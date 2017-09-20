Birmingham VA Medical Center works to stop Birmingham's high rate of veteran suicide

The Birmingham VA Medical Center held an event on Wednesday, hoping to stop Birmingham's high rate of veteran suicide.

The Suicide Prevention Team discussed how family and friends can play a tremendous role in saving a veteran's life.

"Knowing that you're not alone. I think is a big deal for our veterans when they're dealing with suicide, when they're dealing with depression. Knowing that there is somebody there that cares about them, and that wants to make sure that they are OK," said Melissa Evans, Suicide Prevention Coodinator.

The team provided a number of helpful resources that are available even now that the event has ended.

