Jill: Tracking hot temperatures, limited rain chances and Major Hurricane Maria

Heating up fast and feeling like it’s in the middle and upper 90s and near 100 degrees at times this afternoon. The chance of being cooled down by a passing shower or storm is only about 10 or 20 percent.



I don’t expect a lot of wet weather after today and lasting through the weekend, but based on the current pattern I am keeping a chance for widely scattered pop ups each afternoon. Temperatures remain at or slightly above normal, despite fall officially beginning on Friday.



TROPICAL UPDATE: Major Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico this morning around 6:15 a.m. The hurricane is still impacting the island and winds are 140 mph and is tracking northwest at 12 mph. Maria is not forecast to head towards Florida or the Gulf and new data suggests it will curve away from the U.S. with time. We will continue to monitor and keep you updated.



Tropical Storm Jose is moving northeast at 8 mph and will do a loop around the same vicinity off the southeast coast of New England over the next few days and weaken.



