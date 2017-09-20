Jefferson Co. gives millions to local school systems

Jefferson County Commission has elected to direct a $69 million surplus to school systems within Jefferson County to be spent however each district sees fit – ranging from capital improvements, purchase of technology and equipment, and/or hiring new staff. Commissioner Sandra Little Brown and Commissioner Jimmie Stephens discussed what this means for the school system and educators. Schools will have the freedom to use this one-time distribution, however, best aligns with their future growth, whether that's through curriculum development such as the introduction of STEM programs or development of vocational/workforce programs, capital improvements, technology etc. These funds are in addition to the annual $18 million allocations, meaning that in the next 12 months, Jefferson County has pledged a total of $87 million to school-related investments in the county's future.

The Commission is hosting a "Partners in Progress" luncheon at which the funds will be presented to each district. This investment reinforces the county's ongoing commitment to education and workforce development in the region. The surplus was generated as a result of the county's decision to refinance approximately $385 million in school construction debt earlier this year. Within the next 12 months, Jefferson County will direct a total of $87 million to schools. In addition to the $69 million distribution, the first installment of the annual $18 million allocations of funds will be distributed in mid-2018. School districts and school leaders will decide how to spend the funds. Spending priorities may include capital improvements, purchase of technology and equipment, and/or hiring new staff. Each city and county school system within Jefferson County will receive the following distribution, determined proportionately by student enrollment within the district:

Bessemer: $2,459,972.28

Birmingham: $16,000,671.85

Fairfield: $1,179,990.19

Homewood: $2,756,803.27

Hoover: $9,129,049.24

Leeds: $1,266,713.39

Midfield: $738,995.10

Mountain Brook: $2,909,792.22

Tarrant: $774,546.94

Trussville: $2,998,737.63

Vestavia Hills: $4,732,068.54

Jefferson County: $24,052,659.36

The Jefferson County Commission will host a "Partners in Progress" luncheon to present the funds to the superintendents and board of education presidents of each school district. The event will be held today at The Club - 1 Robert S Smith Dr., Birmingham, AL 35209 - from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; the luncheon will begin at noon in the Gold Room.

