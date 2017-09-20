Lars on football

Mike talked longtime college football writer, Lars Anderson, formerly with Sports Illustrated and now with Bleacher Report. Lars says he thinks the case in Auburn with rumors of problems in the program is a case where perception doesn't meet reality. While Auburn did not look great Mercer, remember - Auburn had just played Clemson, the defending national champs, and so an emotional letdown was bound to happen against a team who, frankly, 99 percent of us couldn't tell you where they are from. Lars thinks it's too early to sound the alarm bells on this team. Everything they want to accomplish is still there for taking. The loss of Sean White is massive. Because Auburn has really struggled on the offensive line, it seems like it's only a matter of time until Stidham takes a hit that he doesn't get up from. So the backup quarterback is probably going to play a role on this team. And frankly, we don't know what Auburn has in Malik Willis.... But it won't matter this week against maybe the worst team in the SEC, Missouri. Lars says Auburn will win big.

Lars thinks the Alabama defense's players-only meeting, a subject that writers such as himself have long pointed to as if they actually mean something, which in truth they don't, means nothing, zero, nada and that Alabama gave up 391 yards in the yawner against Colorado State. Lars still thinks this D can be one of Saban's best, and he has a hunch they'll prove that on Saturday against Vandy. When discussing the future of Tennessee and Butch Davis, Lars says it's amazing how one play can alter the fate of a coach. Now that UT lost on that last second heave by Florida, he thinks the Vols absolutely have to beat Georgia at home on September 30. If not, he does not see how Jones survives. It will be the biggest game of his tenure. He needs to show that he's better than an eight-win coach.

Lars calls Mississippi State's win over LSU a bloodbath on Saturday night. He thinks LSU is stuck with Coach O for at least another year. The problem with the Tigers is the same thing it's been for years -- their quarterback play. And when other players see you don't have a competent QB, they lose hope, they quit and 37-7 happens against Mississippi State. But Lars does think this could be Dan Mullen's most talented team and MSU's Nick Fitzgerald has suddenly emerged as a dark horse Heisman candidate. Lars names his upset special of the week - the UAB Blazers are 10 point underdogs to North Texas. Lars says calls the Blazers to pull off the shocker. He says QB A.J. Eardly will throw for 3 TDs in the win in Denton, Texas.

