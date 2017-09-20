Dr. Joseph Kassab on unrest in the Middle East

Rev. Joseph Kassab, Secretary General of the National Evangelical Synod of Syria and Lebanon, visits Birmingham this week. Several public events are open to all who would like to learn more of the ministry and relief work in refugee centers, refugee schools, churches, etc. going on in these wartorn areas and the courageous Christian minority who continue to worship and serve and live in those areas. Later today he'll be at a "drop-in" from 2 -3:30 p.m. at the Presbytery of Sheppards and Lapsley office - 3603 Lorna Ridge Drive, Birmingham, AL 35216, and tonight he will be at a 6:15 p.m. program at South Highland Presbyterian Church – 2035 Highland Ave., Birmingham, AL 35205.

Rev. Joseph Kassab is the Secretary General of the National Evangelical Synod of Syria and Lebanon. Joseph is Syrian and Lebanese, Born in Aleppo. Married to Rev. Najla Kassab with 3 children - Mira, Tala and Jad. Mike talked with him about the unrest in the Middle East and how he helps those in need. Experiencing two civil wars, in Lebanon from 1975—1989 and for the last 6 years in Syria, Rev. Kassab perceives the Christian faith as a source of comfort and hope to the poor and inflicted people. He believes that wars carry two different dangers in relation to people's faith and beliefs. On one side, it creates an atmosphere where people are driven to atheism. Yet, on the other side, it drives many to religious escapism. The Bible must be read in such a stormy context in order to save our faith from the latter two dangers.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.