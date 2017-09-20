Good Day Gardening: Antiques at The Gardens

Mike talked with Birmingham Botanical Gardens Special Events Coordinator Heather Oliver and Antiques at The Gardens show co-chairs Joy Grenier and Neillie Butler. They discuss Antiques at The Gardens which will be October 5-8. The weekend begins with Gala in The Gardens on October 5. Gala in The Gardens will include drinks and hors-d'oeuvres and music from Rhythm Nation. Guests will have an opportunity to shop the show before the general public. Thursday will also welcome the return of Tastebuds: Define Your Style presented by Flower magazine.

This year's Tastebuds panel includes Rebecca Vizard, Kinsey Marable and Elizabeth Adams. Friday will feature the Red Diamond Lecture Series with New York designer and author Amanda Nisbet. And Saturday, Taste in Spades presented by Bradley will feature a "Designing Women" panel and talks by Charlotte Lucas and Liz Carroll, Vine Garden Market, Paloma Contreras and Barbara Westbrook. Public show hours are Friday from 10-5 p.m., Saturday from 10-5 p.m. and Sunday from 11-4 p.m. General admission tickets are $15 and can be purchased at www.bbgardens.org/antiques or at the door.

