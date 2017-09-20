Armed man arrested for Hoover home break-in

A North Alabama man is in jail after police say he broke into a home in Hoover.

Police on Tuesday morning responded to the 700 block of Flag Circle on a report of a possible burglary in progress. A woman reported seeing a man trying to break into her neighbor's house.

Officers arrived on scene and encountered an individual in the back yard of a home. The suspect, who was carrying a backpack and armed with a pistol, ran from the scene, but was captured a short time later.

The backpack contained suspected stolen property and burglar’s tools.

Bobby Earl Townsend, 34, of Russellville is charged with possession of burglar's tools and felon in possession of a firearm.

He will be transferred to the Jefferson County Jail later Wednesday.

