Jeh Jeh Live: 45th Annual Greek Festival

The 45th Annual Greek Festival is set for September 21-23 from 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. in downtown Birmingham. The Birmingham Greek Festival began in 1972 and is one of Birmingham’s oldest cultural food festivals and most highly anticipated southeast event. The festival is an act of love of Birmingham’s Greek community going back to 4 generations preparing authentic Greek cuisine. For three days you will experience the Greeks' legendary zest for life. Besides delicious Greek cuisine, you’ll enjoy Greek music, dancing, and a warm-spirited atmosphere that embraces everyone as family. As thousands of returning patrons can attest, you will leave a devoted fan. The festival offers free admission, indoor and outdoor dining, and food plates are individually priced. Be sure to stroll through The Greek Market Place which has Mediterranean and Orthodox Christian souvenirs. Free parking is located in the former Liberty National parking building located one block away on 20th Street at Richard Arrington Blvd between 3rd and 4th Avenue. The convenient drive-thru is available all three days from 10:30am-7pm. No need to call ahead and place your order. Our servers will greet you, take your big or small order, and deliver right to your vehicle.

The Holy Trinity-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Cathedral Christian Church began in 1906 and is one of the oldest Greek Orthodox parishes in the United States. The Cathedral Byzantine architecture is breathtaking so don’t miss the chance to take a free guided tour all 3 days from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Since 1972 the Festival has provided funding for many charities and ministries. In recent years, these local charities have included: Magic Moments, The Bell Center, The Exceptional Foundation, The Ronald McDonald House, The Fire House Shelter, Alzheimer's of Central Alabama, Pathways, Family Connection, The Wellhouse, Jimmie Hale Mission and The Greater Birmingham Ministries. Come experience a taste of Greece without the airfare! For more information, visit www.BhamGreekFestival.com.

