Every year millions of Americans are treated for an addiction to drugs -- many of them are prescription drugs prescribed by their doctor. But in recent years we've seen the dangers of illegal drugs like Fentanyl and Heroin. UAB's Drug Recovery Program believes more awareness can change things --and save lives. That's why it hosts End Addiction Bham Recovery Walk 2017 on Saturday, September 23 from 5 - 9 p.m. at Railroad Park. This family-friendly event offers food, music, and fellowship.

