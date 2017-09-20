Laura Murray, author and illustrator, joins us with her new book - Amazing Alabama: A Coloring Book Journey Through Our 67 Counties. The book is timed to coordinate with bicentennial celebrations. Laura shares her story of traveling the state to create her illustrations of the many sights and historic places tourists and residents will want to visit. Amazing Alabama is designed to engage youngsters in grades K-6, teens, and adults who enjoy coloring in learning about the unique character of our state. Every county in the state is featured in the book with an illustration of its iconic and lesser-known sites — historical, geographical, topographical, industrial and commercial, and more. Companion text identifies and provides context for the pictured elements. Overall, the book provides a fun, comprehensive educational snapshot of this place called Alabama, allowing kids and grown-ups alike to discover the history and natural and other resources of our nation's 22nd state.

Amazing Alabama: A Coloring Book Journey Through Our 67 Counties is a delightful, one-of-a-kind coloring book whose publication coincides with two significant bicentennial celebrations: the 2017 anniversary of Alabama becoming a territory and the 2019 anniversary of Alabama becoming a state. It is designed to engage youngsters and adult coloring-book enthusiasts in learning about the unique character of our nation's 22nd state. Every county in Alabama is featured in Amazing Alabama with an appealing line drawing of its iconic and lesser known sites — historical, geographical, topographical, industrial, commercial, and more. Companion text identifies and provides context for the pictured elements. The book provides a comprehensive educational snapshot of all that is special about the state. Author/illustrator Laura Murray was inspired to create Amazing Alabama, her first coloring book, after moving to Alabama from Georgia. Together, she and her husband made many road trips, which introduced her to the state's history, its scenic highways and byways, its commercial centers and rustic small towns. Her coloring book showcases some of her favorite discoveries — the historic U.S. Post Office in Etowah County, the Old Rock Jail in Coosa County, the pitcher plant bog in Chilton County, and much more.

Laura Murray is a talented pen-and-ink illustrator with a background in graphic design and a passion for coloring books. Amazing Alabama: A Coloring Book Journey Through Our 67 Counties is the first coloring book of her own design. Her work reveals an affection for and familiarity with the state of Alabama borne of extensive travel and research. She lives with her husband, children, and two pets in Auburn. See more of her work at http://www.lauramurraycreative.com. Amazing Alabama will be available November 2017 from your favorite local or online bookseller or directly from NewSouth Books, 334-834-3556, www.newsouthbooks.com.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.