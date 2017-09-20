Hamburger Steak with Gravy and Mashed Potatoes

Ingredients:

1 pound ground beef

1 egg

1/4 cup bread crumbs

1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon seasoned salt

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 cup thinly sliced onion

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 cup beef broth

1 tablespoon cooking sherry

1/2 teaspoon seasoned salt

Directions:

In a large bowl, mix together the ground beef, egg, bread crumbs, pepper, salt, onion powder, garlic powder, and Worcestershire sauce. Form into 8 balls, and flatten into patties.

Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Fry the patties and onion in the oil until patties are nicely browned, about 4 minutes per side. Remove the beef patties to a plate, and keep warm.

Sprinkle flour over the onions and drippings in the skillet. Stir in flour with a fork, scraping bits of beef off of the bottom as you stir. Gradually mix in the beef broth and sherry. Season with seasoned salt. Simmer and stir over medium-low heat for about 5 minutes, until the gravy thickens. Turn heat to low, return patties to the gravy, cover, and simmer for another 15 minutes.

Mashed Potatoes

Ingredients:

1 medium onion, finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, grated

5 pounds Russet Or Yukon Gold Potatoes

¾ cups Butter

½ cup to ¾ Cups Half-and-Half, warmed prior to using in recipe

½ teaspoon salt

Chives, finely chopped for serving

Instructions:

Wash, peel, and cut potatoes into similar sized pieces. Bring a large pot of water to a slow boil, add potatoes, add salt, and bring to a boil. Cook potatoes for 25-30 minutes -will vary by size, until they are soft enough for a fork to slide through and easily break through the potato.

Meanwhile, on a large pan over medium high heat, heat up oil. Sauté the garlic for 30 seconds, until it begins to soften and is fragrant. Add the onions, and cook until soft and translucent, for about 7 minutes. Turn off heat and set aside.

Drain the potatoes in a large colander. Once drained, transfer them back into the large pot. Over low heat, begin mashing the potatoes, add the onions and garlic and continue mashing allowing the steam to escape. Turn off heat and add butter, ½ cup of warmed half and half, and salt. Add additional half and half if necessary and mix through until the cream cheese has melted. Transfer hot potatoes to an oven proof serving dish and keep them in the oven if not using up immediately. Garnish with chives.

