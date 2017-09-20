Fairfield house severely damaged by fire

A house in Fairfield was severely damaged by fire by Wednesday morning.

Three departments--Birmingham, Midfield and Fairfield arrived at the house in the 300 block of 41st Street around 7 a.m.

The resident, a friend and the resident's dog escaped unharmed.

The fire marshal is investigating the origin of the fire.

The resident said that he heard a crash in the homes back bedroom and then saw flames. He tried to put the fire out before it became overwhelming.

