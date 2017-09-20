Fairfield house severely damaged by fire

Tuscaloosa police were called to investigate a shooting on Martin Luther King Boulevard Tuesday evening.More >>
Tuscaloosa police were called to investigate a shooting on Martin Luther King Boulevard Tuesday evening.More >>
Areas of dense fog continue to develop this morning and many counties are under a dense fog advisory until 10 a.m. Remember to use your headlights, reduce your speed and allow plenty of space between you and the vehicle in front of you.More >>
Areas of dense fog continue to develop this morning and many counties are under a dense fog advisory until 10 a.m. Remember to use your headlights, reduce your speed and allow plenty of space between you and the vehicle in front of you.More >>
A local man originally from Dominica is anxiously waiting to hear from his family after Hurricane Maria ripped through the island Monday night. The Category 5 hurricane knocked out most all communication to the island. The few reports of damage authorities have gotten from the island were not good ones.More >>
A local man originally from Dominica is anxiously waiting to hear from his family after Hurricane Maria ripped through the island Monday night. The Category 5 hurricane knocked out most all communication to the island. The few reports of damage authorities have gotten from the island were not good ones.More >>
Radar is much quieter across our area tonight, but we could have some dense fog in the early morning hours.More >>
Radar is much quieter across our area tonight, but we could have some dense fog in the early morning hours.More >>
The Birmingham Fraternal Order of Police membership Tuesday night split with their leadership in who they want to endorse to be Birmingham’s next mayor.More >>
The Birmingham Fraternal Order of Police membership Tuesday night split with their leadership in who they want to endorse to be Birmingham’s next mayor.More >>