FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Maria lashes at Puerto Rico and dense fog develops locally

FIRST ALERT: Areas of dense fog continue to develop this morning and many counties are under a dense fog advisory until 10 a.m. Remember to use your headlights, reduce your speed and allow plenty of space between you and the vehicle in front of you.

The chance of rain today is about 10 percent, most areas stay dry and it will be partly sunny and hot once again.

I don’t expect a lot of wet weather after today and lasting through the weekend but based on the current pattern I am keeping a chance for widely scattered pop ups each afternoon. Temperatures remain at or slightly above normal, despite fall officially beginning on Friday.



TROPICAL UPDATE: Jose is now a tropical storm and remains off the south coast of New England. It will hang around that vicinity the next several days and create beach erosion, dangerous rip currents and tropical storm conditions near the Cape and the Islands.



Major Hurricane Maria had winds of 175mph last night but they have come down to 155mph this morning, which is still CAT 4 strength. The eye wall is bearing down on Puerto Rico this morning and the eye will likely pass right over San Juan. Catastrophic impacts are likely. Maria is not forecast to head towards Florida or the Gulf and new data suggests it will curve away from the US with time. We will continue to monitor and keep you updated.

