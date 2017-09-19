Wes: Maria expected to strike Puerto Rico as a Category 5 early morning Wednesday

Radar is much quieter across our area tonight, but we could have some dense fog in the early morning hours. Lows will be in the 60s and 70s. The fog should burn off by mid-morning with more sunshine and steamy conditions. Highs will be nearing 90°, with lows near 70°. A shower or storm will be possible in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, powerful Hurricane Maria is expected to make a landfall in Puerto Rico around sunrise. This hurricane is currently producing maximum sustain winds of 175 mph. Also, Jose continues to linger near the east coast producing rough surf and coastal erosion. Jose could turn towards the east coast again this weekend as a tropical storm. Maria is expected to lose some intensity and remain east of Florida. It is still too early to determine if this will curve out over the Atlantic. Don’t forget you can track Maria and Jose on our FREE WBRC First Alert Weather App. Search WBRC in the App Store.

REST OF THE WEEK AND WEEKEND: We are counting down to the arrival of fall on Friday; however, the summer pattern will linger into the weekend. Each day plan on hot and steamy weather, with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. A shower or storm will be possible in the afternoon hours so I would keep the umbrella in the car. Once again, no organized severe weather is expected, with the main concern being cloud-to-ground lightning with storms. Highs will continue to top out near 90°, with feels-like temperatures in the upper 90s. If you are traveling to one of the big college games this weekend, hot and dry weather is expected at Nashville, TN, Columbia, MO and Denton, TX.

