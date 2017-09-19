Tuscaloosa police investigating shooting

Tuscaloosa police were called to investigate a shooting on Martin Luther King Boulevard Tuesday evening.
An official with Tuscaloosa PD confirms they are on the scene and that a currently unidentified 37-year-old was shot in the head.
The victim is reportedly in critical condition, according to police.
No other details have been released at this time.
