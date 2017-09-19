Police searching for teen who shot, killed Tuscaloosa man

Tuscaloosa police were called to investigate a shooting on Martin Luther King Boulevard Tuesday evening.

An official with Tuscaloosa PD confirms 37-year-old Bobby Lee Herrod, Jr. was shot in the head.

Herrod died shortly after being transferred to DCH Hospital.

Police are searching for the person who shot Herrod, 19-year-old Lorenzo Maurice Polke.

Capital murder warrants have been issued for Polke.

Police say Polke may be armed and is possible near the west side of Tuscaloosa.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Polke, please contact Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide at 205-464-8690.

