Man dies after being shot in the head in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -

Tuscaloosa police were called to investigate a shooting on Martin Luther King Boulevard Tuesday evening.

An official with Tuscaloosa PD confirms they are on the scene and that  37-year-old Bobby Lee Herrod, Jr., was shot in the head. He died shortly after being transferred to DCH Hospital. 

The shooting is still under investigation. 

