Man dies after being shot in the head in Tuscaloosa

Tuscaloosa police were called to investigate a shooting on Martin Luther King Boulevard Tuesday evening.
An official with Tuscaloosa PD confirms they are on the scene and that 37-year-old Bobby Lee Herrod, Jr., was shot in the head. He died shortly after being transferred to DCH Hospital.
The shooting is still under investigation.
