$7K offered in search for teen wanted for Tuscaloosa murder

Authorities are now offering $7,000 for information leading to the arrest of a capital murder suspect.

Maurice Polke, 19, is wanted in the shooting death of 37-year-old Bobby Lee Herrod, Jr., who was shot in the head in Tuscaloosa evening.

Herrod died shortly after being transferred to DCH Hospital.

The U.S. Marshal Service is offering $5,000 of the reward, while Tuscaloosa Co. Crime Stoppers is offering the other $2,000.

Police say Polke may be armed and is possible near the west side of Tuscaloosa.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Polke, please contact Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide at 205-464-8690.

