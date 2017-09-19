Man waits to hear from family in Dominica and St. Croix after Hurricane Maria

A local man originally from Dominica is anxiously waiting to hear from his family after Hurricane Maria ripped through the island Monday night. The Category 5 hurricane knocked out most all communication to the island. The few reports of damage authorities have gotten from the island were not good ones.

Winds of 160 miles per hour silenced the island of Dominica causing what Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit described as 'mind boggling damage'. "Our first order is search and rescue so that we can account for every single resident and citizen that was on the island during this really devastating hurricane," Prime Minister Skerrit explained.

The Vice President of the Central Alabama Caribbean American Organization says he is still trying to get in contact with his family. "In Dominica, I have an aunt, uncles, cousins - a lot of cousins first and second cousins, so it is just kind of all over the place. I have not been able to get in touch with anyone on the ground in Dominica. For now, all forms of communication are down. The only way we have been able to get information is from ham radio operators that have been relaying information to us on the main land," he explains.

Several villages have their own ham radio operator that will check in after disasters like this to report damage.

On Tuesday, Kendall heard from a radio operator in the capital that rated the damage there a nine out of ten.

As he sits on pins and needles to hear from those loved ones, his mother is getting ready to brave Hurricane Maria tonight in St. Croix. "80 something square miles there is not a lot of places you can run like there is here. So she is just going to hold her position and hope for the best," he said.

He knows that depending on the damage it could be a while before he hears from her too, so for now he says he can only do one thing: "Praying and staying positive. My mother you know she is a strong woman."

