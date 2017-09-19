Birmingham FOP members back Woodfin for mayor

The Birmingham Fraternal Order of Police membership Tuesday night split with their leadership in who they want to endorse to be Birmingham’s next mayor.

The FOP’s executive board announced they would support incumbent Mayor William Bell in the mayoral runoff, but the membership voted Tuesday to endorse Bell’s opponent Randall Woodfin.

Reached for reaction Tuesday night, Birmingham FOP President Sgt. Heath Boackle confirmed the body had voted for Woodfin, but said the executive board was sticking with its Bell endorsement.

Woodfin had the following reaction:

I am honored to receive the endorsement of Birmingham's Fraternal Order of Police. Every day, I am inspired by the courage of our first responders. Sadly, William Bell has failed to treat these brave men and women like the true heroes they are. Experienced employees should be rewarded for their commitment and years of service to our city. As mayor, I would restore annual cost-of-living salary adjustments and longevity pay for Birmingham Police and Fire & Rescue personnel — a policy Bell abandoned.

The Birmingham mayoral runoff election is set for October 3.

