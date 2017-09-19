Fields joins Democratic field in Alabama Governor's race

James C. Fields has announced he is running for Governor as a Democrat in 2018. Fields made the announcement Tuesday night at Stone Bridge Farms in Cullman.

Fields, 62, is a United Methodist Minister and works for the Alabama Department of Industrial Relations. He won a special District 12 state senate election in 2008 and made history as the first African American from Cullman County elected to public office.

He ran for Lieutenant Governor in 2014 and lost to Kay Ivey. Fields is only the third African American to run for Alabama governor.

Fields is currently challenged by former Alabama Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb.

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox has formed an exploratory committee and is expected to decide in January.

Current Republican candidates for Governor include: Governor Kay Ivey, Tommy Battle, Scott Dawson, Bill Hightower and John McMillian.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.