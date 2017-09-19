Bluff Park artists organization may have to relocate

Melanie O’Keefe is a professional artist.

As a career, she says it can be very lonely.



"You are in the studio. 24-7. But to be able to get out and be around other artists is key."



She says she's found that community for years here at Artists on the Bluff.



It’s housed in the old Bluff Park Elementary school.



There, the organization holds classes, studio space and a gallery for artists and the community.



“In the last six years, over six-thousand people have taken classes here,” says Rick Lazenby, a teacher who's been here since the inception.



He says that includes adults and children and classes on everything from painting, to ceramics metals and more.



But while the organization is housed at the school, the building is owned by the Hoover school board.



Current Hoover school officials say the agreement with AOTB was brokered under the previous administration.



They go on to say that while AOTB makes a profit, they do not pay the 86-thousand dollar a year utility bills, nor are they able to pay what the school

system says are major repairs the building needs starting at least at one million dollars.



Now, it's likely the artist will have to leave.



And that's getting mixed review.

“Yes, it’s disappointing,” Lazenby says. “We certainly hope there can be some move forward to stay here.”



Melanie O’Keefe hopes for the same.



But if it doesn’t happen, she hopes the school board will help AOTB find a place where they can continue their mission.



Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.