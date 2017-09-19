Vietnam veteran recounts the aftermath of Fairfield homicide

A 31-year-old man is behind bars, charged with the shooting death of a man in downtown Fairfield.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Fairfield police charged Jermaine Curtis Boswell with capital murder in connection to the death of 46-year-old Michael Eugene Stevens.

The shooting happened around 10:00 Saturday night several doors down from the American Legion.

Thurman Thomas was standing outside providing security at the Legion when he says he saw two cars speed by, one chasing the other.



He says someone in the second car was firing at the first vehicle.



“I was ducking. I’m dodging bullets and encouraging everyone outside to take cover,” he recalled.

He says the cars made a U-turn and headed back toward the Legion.



Thomas says bullets continued to fly when Stevens, who was driving the lead car was hit, crashed into some cars, and stopped at a tree.

Thomas ran to help, but it was too late.

“It's very hurting,” he said Tuesday. “It's more than hurting. It hurts me to my soul to have to experience that."



Having fought in Vietnam, he knows what war looks like.



He says the violence going on in the streets of Birmingham and some surrounding cities isn't that bad, but he does equate it to another era.



“It reminds me of the 1920s. Elliott Ness days. Gangsters. What they're doing outside the law, they have to police themselves and they do it through violence.”

He has some ideas on what it will take for things to change.

“Well, we have to show love, make sure our kids are educated and trained, given an opportunity. Until we get it together as parents and the community, this will continue."



