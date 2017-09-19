Vietnam veteran recounts the aftermath of Fairfield homicide

Melanie O’Keefe is a professional artist.More >>
Melanie O’Keefe is a professional artist.More >>
A 31-year-old man is behind bars, charged with the shooting death of a man in downtown Fairfield.More >>
A 31-year-old man is behind bars, charged with the shooting death of a man in downtown Fairfield.More >>
Next month, Jefferson County Emergency Management will for the first time send out alert tests to Jefferson County schools.More >>
Next month, Jefferson County Emergency Management will for the first time send out alert tests to Jefferson County schools.More >>
Norfolk Southern Railroad is holding three days of safety classes for Jefferson County first responders.More >>
Norfolk Southern Railroad is holding three days of safety classes for Jefferson County first responders.More >>
People looking to grow minority owned businesses in West Alabama gathered at the University of Alabama Tuesday.More >>
People looking to grow minority owned businesses in West Alabama gathered at the University of Alabama Tuesday.More >>