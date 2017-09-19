Alerts for schools before tornado tests in Jefferson County

Next month, Jefferson County Emergency Management will for the first time send out alert tests to Jefferson County schools.

"At 9:45, every school in Jefferson County will get a test phone call," Jim Coker, Director of Jefferson County EMA said.

Tornado sirens are tested every first Wednesday of the month at ten o’clock in the morning.

Coker said schools are already tied in to their Everbridge notification system. At this time over 200 schools are being added to the test alert which happens the first Wednesday of every month.

"Schools are a big concern for us and every school district because of the number of school children. This is all about the safety of the children," Coker said.

Coker says the test alerts will go to each school and it will go to a phone where a person answers it.

No recorded menus. Everbridge contacts hundreds of thousands of people in Jefferson County when weather threatens or if there is a threat from a chemical spill or an active shooter situation.

The test will let the school system know if there is a problem with their phone system.

Coker says their goal is to expand the test beyond schools.

"We want to add layers to warning capabilities here which would include senior centers, day cares, churches and as far down as we can go," Coker said. Coker said eventually people will be able to sign up for a test alert on their phones if they want to make sure their warning notification is working.

Speaking of tornado warnings, that system for Jefferson County is not cheap.

Jefferson County has 254 tornado warning sirens.

It costs an average of $400 dollar per siren for routine maintenance.

This is a big drain on EMA over a $100-thousand dollar each year.

Thursday, Coker wants to discuss with area mayors about the problem and any possible solution, that includes having the cities pick up the tap.



