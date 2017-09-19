Rail safety classes held for first responders

Norfolk Southern Railroad is holding three days of safety classes for Jefferson County first responders.

"Allows the first responders to have real time information if an incident were to occur,” Glen Rudner, Hazardous Material Compliance with Norfolk Southern Railroad said.

Norfolk Southern Rail Road officials say about 99 percent of all chemical cars make it safely to their destination.

A safety education train goes around the country providing classes to first responders on what to do if that doesn't happen.

"One of the things the program is to do is protect responders to any type of incident that may occur in the right of way. That may include something as simple as an auto accident. We are trying to get the responders to call the railroad as soon as possible," Rudner said.



Norfolk Southern has a phone app for responders to provide immediate details of the railcar and the material inside of it.

First responders say when they come up on a dangerous situation, what they need is information and they will need that information quickly.

"The first thing we are going to do is prioritize the safety of firefighters and first responders. The next thing is that of the public and neighborhoods closest to the spill," Captain Wes McDanal with the Irondale Fire Department said.

"The responders can't do any good for the community if they become victims themselves with rails in particular in the case of derailments," Jim St. John with the Jefferson County Emergency Management said.

The safety classes continue Wednesday and Thursday in Irondale.

