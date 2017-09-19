Business Diversity Summit held in Tuscaloosa

People looking to grow minority owned businesses in West Alabama gathered at the University of Alabama Tuesday.

The Minority Business Council of the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama held its third annual Small Business Diversity Summit at the Bryant Conference.

People representing more than 95 minority businesses, non-profits and other business interests attended.

Organizers explained how they believe diversity can also be achieved by getting business owners to also work with people they may not already know personally.

"You bring people in, you get their opinion and you put those opinions into action and so that's what we want to walk away with, how to better your business,” Michele Coley, Chair of the Minority Business Council of the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama told WBRC.

Coley hopes people are able to take information they've learned today and implement it into growing their business.



