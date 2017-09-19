Wes: Tracking two hurricanes over the Atlantic, more scattered showers for our area

The scattered showers and storms have turned out to be quite numerous Tuesday afternoon and some of the storms are quite strong, with gusty winds and frequent lightning. The chance for scattered storms and showers will linger into the early evening gradually fading away by 9 p.m. There will be some more dense pockets of fog overnight. Keep the weather app handy and be on the lookout for possible lightning alerts.

REST OF THE WEEK AND WEEKEND: We are counting down to the arrival of fall on Friday; however, the summer pattern will linger into the weekend. Each day plan on hot and steamy weather, with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. A shower or storm will be possible in the afternoon hours so I would keep the umbrella in the car. Once again, no organized severe weather is expected, with the main concern being cloud-to-ground lightning with storms. Highs will continue to top out near 90°, with feels-like temperatures in the upper 90s. If you are traveling to one of the big college games this weekend, hot and dry weather is expected at Nashville, TN, Columbia, MO and Denton, TX.

FIRST ALERT UPDATE ON THE TROPICS: Hurricane Maria is expected to make a landfall in Puerto Rico during the early morning hours Wednesday. This powerful hurricane remains a Category 5 and over time, I’m still expecting a sharper northwest turn which will keep this well east of the Gulf and Florida. Model guidance suggests Maria will continue to turn more northerly, which would be good news for the Carolina’s. Plus, the system is expected to lose some intensity. The east coast needs to continue watch this one closely.

In the meantime, Hurricane Jose is bringing a threat of tropical storm force winds to the coast of New England. Jose is expected to do some interesting things as the system runs into high pressure and turns south and then southwest towards the East Coast.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.