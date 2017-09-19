ALDOT Traffic Management Center helping west Alabama

The Alabama Department of Transportation's Traffic Management Center has been running since June on the University of Alabama campus.

State and school officials working there say they've already made a positive impact on west Alabama driving habits.

You can see high volumes of traffic on high definition television screens there.

"If there's crashes, if there's accidents or construction, it's a great avenue for us to get that info out," ALDOT spokesman John McWilliams said.

Those screens show angles from more than 50 traffic cameras spread out among intersections between Tuscaloosa and Cottondale.

"We're really interested in traffic signals and using technology to improve mobility and congestion around the area which also contributes heavily to safety," Alex Hainen with the University of Alabama's Department of Civil Engineering.

The cameras are monitored 24/7. Information about crashes, roadwork and more is collected and made available for drivers to help them plan their travel routes.

"Having this TMC is very important to show people and allow people to know what's going on in the area," McWilliams explained.

The center will move to a larger location on campus in January. Officials believe that will allow more people to work there and improve the services it offers.

