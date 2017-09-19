Alabama finalizes 2018 football schedule

Officials at the University of Alabama finalized the 2018 football schedule on Tuesday. As usual, there are seven home games scheduled for Bryant-Denny Stadium with one neutral site game and four SEC road games.

The Crimson Tide will open the season September 1 against Louisville in Orlando, Florida.

The schedule is as follows: (BOLD games are home games)

Sept. 1 vs. Louisville (Orlando, Fla.)

Sept. 8 ARKANSAS STATE

Sept. 15 at Ole Miss

Sept. 22 TEXAS A&M

Sept. 29 LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE

Oct. 6 at Arkansas

Oct. 13 MISSOURI

Oct. 20 at Tennessee

Nov. 3 at LSU

Nov. 10 MISSISSIPPI STATE

Nov. 17 THE CITADEL

Nov. 24 AUBURN

