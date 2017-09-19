Alabama finalizes 2018 football schedule - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Alabama finalizes 2018 football schedule

Source: WBRC Source: WBRC
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -

Officials at the University of Alabama finalized the 2018 football schedule on Tuesday. As usual, there are seven home games scheduled for Bryant-Denny Stadium with one neutral site game and four SEC road games.

The Crimson Tide will open the season September 1 against Louisville in Orlando, Florida.

The schedule is as follows: (BOLD games are home games)

Sept. 1        vs. Louisville (Orlando, Fla.)
Sept. 8        ARKANSAS STATE
Sept. 15       at Ole Miss
Sept. 22       TEXAS A&M
Sept. 29       LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE
Oct. 6         at Arkansas
Oct. 13        MISSOURI
Oct. 20        at Tennessee
Nov. 3         at LSU
Nov. 10        MISSISSIPPI STATE
Nov. 17        THE CITADEL
Nov. 24        AUBURN

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

  • Alabama finalizes 2018 football scheduleMore>>

  • WBRC APPS

    Apps from WBRC FOX6 News

    Apps from WBRC FOX6 News

    WBRC FOX6 News offers several apps compatible with iOS and Android devices. All of our apps are free to download and use!

    More >>

    WBRC FOX6 News offers several apps compatible with iOS and Android devices. All of our apps are free to download and use!

    More >>
Powered by Frankly