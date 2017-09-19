Alabama finalizes 2018 football schedule

Source: WBRC TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -
Officials at the University of Alabama finalized the 2018 football schedule on Tuesday. As usual, there are seven home games scheduled for Bryant-Denny Stadium with one neutral site game and four SEC road games.
The Crimson Tide will open the season September 1 against Louisville in Orlando, Florida.
The schedule is as follows: (BOLD games are home games)
Sept. 1 vs. Louisville (Orlando, Fla.)
Sept. 8 ARKANSAS STATE
Sept. 15 at Ole Miss
Sept. 22 TEXAS A&M
Sept. 29 LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE
Oct. 6 at Arkansas
Oct. 13 MISSOURI
Oct. 20 at Tennessee
Nov. 3 at LSU
Nov. 10 MISSISSIPPI STATE
Nov. 17 THE CITADEL
Nov. 24 AUBURN
