ALDOT worker drags dog remains along Birmingham highway - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

ALDOT worker drags dog remains along Birmingham highway

Source: April Bennett/Facebook Source: April Bennett/Facebook
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A dog's remains were removed from the side of the highway on Monday in a disturbing way.

An ALDOT truck dragged the dog remains by a chain behind the truck.

ALDOT says the disposal of the dog is being investigated and the appropriate action will be taken.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly