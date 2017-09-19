Hoover native injured in Harvard game

Many people in the Hoover --- offering their support for the family of a former Hoover Buc injured in his first college game. Ben Abercrombie is a Freshman at Harvard. Saturday, he sustained a serious neck injury during a game against Rhode Island. Ben is still in the hospital following surgery.... Ben cannot move his arms or legs - but doctors are hopeful the feelings will return. Ben had surgery yesterday morning his neck and vertebrae - it went well. Ben has a long road of recovery ahead of him perhaps 6 to 9 months. Once the swelling subsides they will know more about any movement in Ben's limbs.

Janice talked with family friend Christopher Cole for an update on Ben and how you can help his family during this stressful time. Ben's mom and dad - Marty and Sherri - say they've been overwhelmed by the show of love and support from Hoover and so many others. They ask that everyone keep praying for a full recovery for "our little boy." Christopher says friends, Hoover High, and Harvard are working on a plan for people who've asked about helping to be able to do so. He says the next 24 to 48 hours are crucial and will tell doctors more about a full recovery for Ben. The family's church Christ the King Lutheran Church will be collecting donations for the family. You can send donations to Christ the King Lutheran Church c/o Ben Abercrombie Fund to 611 Riverchase Parkway West, Hoover, AL 35244.

