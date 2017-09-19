The Alabama/Florida Panhandle Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association is only about 4 years old. It hosts the 3rd Walk to End Alzheimer's on Sunday at Railroad Park. It is the largest fundraiser of the year. The Heart of Alabama Walk to End Alzheimer's is Sunday, September 24 at Railroad Park with festivities and registration beginning at 1:30 p.m, the ceremony at 2:45 p.m, and the walk at 3 p.m. Walk to the Rotary Trail and back. The walk is about 2 miles. For more information, visit act.alz.org/heartofalabama. Did you know that Alzheimer's disease stands alone as the #1 disease in the top 10 leading causes of deaths in the U.S. that cannot be prevented slowed or cured? The Alzheimer's Association is the 3rd largest nonprofit funder for Alzheimer's and dementia research in the world! The Alzheimer's Association Heart of Alabama Walk to End Alzheimer's participants will enjoy a walk from Railroad Park to the Magic City Rotary Trail and back.

During the event, everyone will have the chance to learn more about Alzheimer's disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services from your local Alzheimer's Association chapter. Walk participants will also join in a meaningful tribute ceremony to honor those affected by Alzheimer's disease. Each walker will carry a flower with the color that symbolizes why they are walking with us. In addition to the Walk, participants will enjoy several fun-filled activities for the whole family to enjoy! More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, the sixth-leading cause of death in the U.S. and the only disease among the top 10 causes that cannot be cured, prevented or even slowed. Additionally, more than 15 million family and friends provide care to people with Alzheimer's and other dementias in the U.S. In Alabama alone, there are more than 90,000 people living with the disease and 300,000 caregivers.

The Alzheimer's Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's care, support and research. The mission is to eliminate Alzheimer's disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected, and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. The vision is a world without Alzheimer's. Visit www.alz.org or call 800.272.3900.

