Wildlife expert: Fall hunting safety

Stuart R. Goldsby is the Regional Hunter Education Coordinator for Alabama Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries. Today he joined us to discuss treestand safety! A new organization has been created, a non-profit, the TSSA or Tree Stand Safety Awareness foundation and the TMA- Treestand Manufacturers Association have designated September as Treestand Safety Month. Though it is not deer hunting season people are preparing for the season by hanging stands in preparation of the opening October 14th. Each year we have more reported injury due to treestand accident than all other injuries. Most are human error and complacency by adult men. Ladies and youth fall very seldom compared to adult older men. The ABC's of Treestand safety are,

A - Always remove and inspect all equipment before using. 35 percent of fall involve inspection elements this is mostly due to people leaving equipment out all year and not inspecting.

B - Buckle your Harness Securely. 86 percent of fall victims did not wear a harness 14 percent wear it but do not connect.

C - Connect before leaving the ground and stay connected until you return. 99 percent of fall victims did not connect.

The Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries wants every hunter who leaves the ground to go home safe.

For more information call Outdoor Alabama's Wildlife section 334-242-3469, Enforcement section 334-242-3467, Fisheries section 334-242-3471, or visit www.outdooralabama.com.

