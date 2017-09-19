Jeh Jeh Live: Head Over Teal 5K/10K

The 8th Annual Head Over Teal 5K/10k and Family Fall Festival is scheduled for Saturday, September 23, 2017 - from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM at The Hoover Preserve - 601 Preserve Way in Hoover. The 10K/5k Run/Walk starts at 8:00 AM. Entry fees are $40 for the 10K which includes chip timing if you sign up by September 10 or $45 after that and $35 for the 5K which includes chip timing if you sign up by September 10 and $40 after that. Sign up as a team with at least five members and the entry fee is $5 less per team member! Kids age 13 and under are $20 and includes chip timing. Parking will be available on Village Green Circle and on Preserve Parkway, or you can park at Prince of Peace Catholic Church and take advantage of shuttle service to the Preserve. The shuttle will begin at 6:45 a.m. and will run every 10-15 minutes. To register and find more information, visit www.ThinkofLaura.org/HeadOverTeal.

Alabama is one of the top three states with the highest rate of death from cervical cancer. Alabama is one of the top four states with the highest rate of death from ovarian cancer. There is no early detection/screening test for ovarian cancer. It is usually found in stage 3c and has a high recurrence and mortality rate. Women need to know the signs and symptoms of all GYN cancers. Groundbreaking research is happening throughout the State of Alabama. The Laura Crandall Brown Foundation works to increase awareness about GYN cancers and their signs and symptoms, as well as encouraging women to know their bodies and what is normal for them. Some of the awareness activities include Statewide Speaker's Bureau, Awareness Integration with Corporate Wellness Programming, Targeted Outreach, and a Public Awareness Campaign. For more information, visit www.AStateofTeal.org

