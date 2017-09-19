FIRST ALERT: Showers, storms flare up Tuesday afternoon; Hurricane Maria heads towards Puerto Rico

FIRST ALERT: Hot and muggy outside and feels-like temperatures Tuesday afternoon will easily be in the middle and upper 90s. There’s a good chance for showers and storms which will help cool down the temperatures wherever they pass by. Showers and storms flare up after 12 p.m. and fizzle out after 7 p.m. Storms will be slow movers from west to east and could produce locally heavy rainfall and localized flooding. Gusty winds and frequent lightning will be possible with the strongest of the storms. I don’t expect severe weather.



The chance for rain the rest of the week looks very low after Tuesday with only a slight chance through Friday. Humidity levels d rop back a little bit too after today so it won’t feel as sticky outside. The weather looks nice right now for the Cullman County Fair on Thursday. Fall officially begins on Friday, though it’s going to still feel like summer. I see some drier air in our future which will increase the comfort level, but I don’t see a cool down until perhaps the very end of the month. A few pop up showers are possible on Saturday otherwise the weekend looks fairly dry and mild.



TROPICAL UPDATE: Jose is just barely a hurricane and forecast to remain off the coast of Southern New England this week weaken to a tropical storm but will bring some dangerous rip currents and tropical storm conditions by Wednesday near the Cape and the Islands.



Major Hurricane Maria with winds of 160 mph, which is Category 5 strength, continues to track west-northwest at 10 mph. Maria looks to make landfall in Puerto Rico on Wednesday morning as a Category 4, and then will track towards the eastern Bahamas on Friday and take a sharp turn to the north and weaken to a Category 2. Maria is not forecast to head towards Florida or the Gulf and new data suggests it will curve away from the U.S. with time.

We will continue to monitor and keep you updated.



