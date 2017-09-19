'Trim Health Table' book

Janice talked with Pearl Barrett & Serene Allison about their latest Trim Healthy Mama about their new book - Trim Health Table. With their previous Trim Healthy Mama books, sisters Serene and Pearl have helped hundreds of thousands of women lose weight and live happier, healthier lives. Now, with TRIM HEALTHY TABLE: More Than 300 All-New Healthy and Delicious Recipes from Our Homes to Yours, the Mamas are offering fans their long-anticipated book on how to help thriving families embrace a better, healthier, and more disciplined way of life. With eighteen children between them, Serene and Pearl are no strangers to the chaos of raising large families.

TRIM HEALTHY TABLE provides an all-access pass into just how they make it work, lending their expertise on cooking delicious new recipes all centered on providing basic meals for the whole family, regardless of differing nutritional needs. Pearl Barrett and Serene Allison are sisters and authors of three bestselling books and began the Trim Healthy Mamas phenomenon, which started out as a grassroots movement. They share a passion for healthy eating, although one calls herself the Drive-Thru Sue while the other is the Food Purist. They both have large boisterous families and love to experiment in the kitchen on ways to best nourish their families while staying slim and healthy in the process. They are former Christian recording artists, but they relinquished their touring careers to embrace a life at home with children, dinners, dishes, and diapers. They never looked back. Learn more at www.TrimHealthyMama.com.

