Traffic Tip Tuesday: When to move your child into the next level of car seat

When should I move my child to a booster seat? It's a common question that many parents have.

Marie Crew is a car seat expert with Children's of Alabama and Safe Kids Alabama. She said there are several factors that go into deciding when your child is ready to shift into the next size seat including height, weight, and age.



"This is normally for your newborns and currently they will usually go up to thirty-five pounds so you can get good use out of them," said Crew as she pointed to a car seat for infants.



Crew said after you're done with the newborn seat, a convertible is the way to go. It can be rear-facing until forty pounds, then you can turn it around forward-facing until your child weighs sixty-five pounds. "A lot of people are keeping them rear-facing long past two years old now because their seat will let them," she said.



When the child is ready to move out of a harness, a booster seat is the next step. Crew said it's imperative that the child is at least four years old and at least forty pounds. You will want to keep your child in a booster until they pass what Crew calls a"fit test."

"Can they sit in the vehicle seat with their back against their back? Will their legs and knees bend comfortably and are their feet flat on the floor? The seat belt fits them across the upper thighs like it would you and I, and the shoulder portion goes center of chest to the center of shoulder."



As for the front seat, Crew said it's important that your child is not only the right age, but also ready to accept the responsibility of being a good passenger in the front seat and not distract the driver. "They can actually look on their owner's manual or on their visor and it will tell them not to put a child under the age of thirteen in the front seat." she said.



Are you wondering what seat your child needs to be in? Check out the Ultimate Car Seat Guide at www.safekids.org and enter your child's exact measurements.



Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

