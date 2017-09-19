Man, 26, shot and killed during robbery

Birmingham police have released the name of a homicide victim from Monday night.

Jeremy Robinson, 26, was shot in the 500 block of 41st Street North. He later died at UAB Hospital.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Robinson and another man were standing in a court yard talking, when an unknown man approached them with a rifle.

The suspect robbed them, only getting a handgun from the male Robinson was with. Police believe at that point another man began to fire an assault rifle from the opposite end of the court yard, hitting Robinson in the torso.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone who has information about this homicide is asked to call the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 254-7777.

