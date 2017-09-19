VP Mike Pence coming to Birmingham to campaign for Luther Strang - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

VP Mike Pence coming to Birmingham to campaign for Luther Strange

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Vice President Mike Pence will be in Birmingham Monday to campaign for Luther Strange, according to the senator's campaign.

A location has not been announced.

Pence's appearance in Alabama will come a day before the runoff between Strange and former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore. 

