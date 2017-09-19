Tickets now available for VP Mike Pence's Birmingham campaign stop for Luther Strange

Vice President Mike Pence will be in Birmingham Monday to campaign for Luther Strange, according to the senator's campaign.

The event is scheduled to happen at 7 p.m. Sept. 25 at HealthSouth Aviation located at 4851 65th Place North.

Doors will open to the public at 4 p.m.

Doors will open to the public at 4 p.m.

Pence's appearance in Alabama will come a day before the runoff between Strange and former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore.

