Tickets now available for VP Mike Pence's Birmingham campaign stop for Luther Strange

Vice President Mike Pence will be in Birmingham next week to campaign for Luther Strange, according to the senator's campaign.More >>
When Randall Woodfin receives his letter of endorsement from the Fraternal Order of Police, both he and incumbent William Bell will have letters of endorsement from the FOP.More >>
We begin our Thursday morning with some patchy dense fog out there, especially near areas of water.More >>
Investigators are looking for 19-year-old Lorenzo Polke, who they believe shot a 37-year-old black man to death in Tuscaloosa. It happened Tuesday night at the Winston Mart on MLK Jr. Blvd.More >>
A very humid air mass remains parked over Alabama Wednesday night and this will lead to some more patchy fog for the start of the day Thursday. I do think we will see a better coverage of scattered storms.More >>
