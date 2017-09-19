Rezoning to allow proposed apartment complex goes before Tuscaloosa Council Tuesday

A public hearing affecting the future of a proposed apartment development is scheduled for the Tuscaloosa City Council’s Tuesday meeting.

The proposed complex would be between Rice Mine Loop and McFarland Blvd. Earlier this year, Tuscaloosa’s Planning and Zoning Commission voted not to recommend rezoning that would allow the development.

The chair of the commission cited a recommendation from a City of Tuscaloosa task force on student housing, putting in place a moratorium on new student-geared housing developments of a certain size.



At the time of the commission’s vote, developer Stan Pate, who is requesting the rezoning, cited a conflict of interest on the commission, and said he was considering filing an ethics complaint with the State.



The Tuscaloosa City Council is not bound by the Planning and Zoning Commission’s decision. It is only a recommendation.

At the commission meeting, Pate told WBRC he had explored commercial development for the land, but that had been unsuccessful due to location.

Currently, the land sits vacant, except for a mobile home, tires and some signs.



An organization called the Alliance for Responsible Growth is advocating against the apartment proposal, encouraging residents to attend the city council meeting.



The Tuscaloosa City Council meets at 6 p.m.



