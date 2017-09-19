Small business diversity summit Tuesday in Tuscaloosa

The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama’s Minority Business Council will host the third annual Small Business Diversity Summit Tuesday at the Bryant Conference Center on the University of Alabama campus.



MBC Chair Michele Coley says the council wants to make sure people know that this event is for everyone in the business community, because diversity involves everyone. She also says diversity is not just about the way a business looks.



“Understanding that it's about hearing people, and being able to apply what they contribute,” Coley said.

“Because a lot of times you think, ‘Well, we have diversity, when you look at us, we look diverse.’ But then, are those people being allowed to contribute, and are they being heard, and are they a valued part of your business?”



The summit focuses on entrepreneurship, getting funding for a small business, and in particular, networking.

“That's the mission of this particular event. Why is it important to network and connect? A lot of times, with small businesses, you're so busy running your business, you don't have the time to network and connect. And that's the opportunity we like to provide. We know that if you're stepping away from your small business, it's got to be impactful.”



Coley said local small business owners will be there to offer guidance, expertise and lessons from their own experiences.



Coley said this is the first year for the summit to be on the UA campus, and she hopes that attracts young people.



“A lot of Millennials are entrepreneurs. That’s where their mindset is. And so this is your opportunity to come in and get information right now, so that when you’re starting your business, you can start out on the right foot.”



Find more information here.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.







