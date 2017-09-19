Mickey: Powerful hurricane Maria is expected to clip northeast Puerto Rico

We begin our morning under fair skies with temps in the 60s to 70s.

Look for isolated "Summer-like" isolated showers to begin popping up this afternoon in the heat of the day, highs in the upper 80s and winds out of the west at 5 mph.

Tonight most showers should go away with the loss of daytime heating, partly cloudy skies should be seen, with lows near 70 and light winds.

Heat activated showers remain in the forecast through the end of the week with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Hurricane Maria is expected to continue to be a category 4 or 5 across the Eastern Caribbean before curling to the north making a landfall in Puerto Rico. Maria is then expected to begin a sharper turn northwest. Based on the latest data, we do not see this hurricane moving into the Gulf. In fact, it should stay east of Florida, although folks there should watch it closely.

There are greater concerns further up the east coast as it’s too early to determine if Maria will remain over the ocean. Jose could have some impacts on Maria’s movement as it tracks east of New England. You can keep up with the latest forecast tracks from the National Hurricane Center on our FREE WBRC First Alert Weather App. You can also download by searching WBRC in your App Store.

