Some business leaders want city to shut down Skky club because of safety concerns

Growing concern in Birmingham's southside neighborhood after recent incidents at the Skky night club.



The Five Points South Neighborhood Association making several complaints to the city about violence that's supposedly taking place at Skky.

The club sits over the Waffle House on the south side.



Some city councilors say they have even received videos of fights that allegedly took place inside the club.

The neighborhood association says there's a ton of real estate investments being made over the next two years and the last thing they want to see is that business pull out because of safety reasons.

"We've had concerns that have come from neighbors. Because of those concerns, we've drafted a letter to the city and I spoke at the city council meeting and just kind of identified some issues that we had and out some things in the forefront as to ask the assistance of the city to revoke the licenses and review their policies,” Stephen Foster with the Five Points South Neighborhood Association said.



A public hearing has been set for October to address concerns with Skky and Onyx club over by Legion Field. We're told similar complaints have been made to the city about Onyx.



WBRC reached out to the owner of Skky. For legal reasons, he isn't saying anything right now about the situation with his club.



