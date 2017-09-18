Taxi vs. Uber debate continues in Birmingham

The debate continues over ride-sharing services in Birmingham.

Taxi companies say their business has taken a big hit since the city gave Uber and others the green light to operate.



Monday afternoon, a petition with a number of signatures from concerned taxi drivers was presented to the city's public safety committee.

Some taxi drivers feel the city isn't treating both the same way.

They feel Uber and other ride-sharing companies get a pass when it comes to the rules and regulations.



They also say there's been a number of incidents around the county with safety that puts Uber's safety practices into question.

Bottom line, these taxi companies say if Uber isn't playing by the same rules, they need to take their business out of the Magic City.



"They need to follow the same rules and regulations that we follow or they need to go work somewhere else. I'm not going to let this go. I'm going to stay with this until the end," Stephanie Jones, a King Cab Company.

The city is taking the petition into consideration.

We reached out to Uber to get its side of things. In the past, the company told us drivers have to undergo a screening process including a driving and criminal history check which covers county, federal and multi-state databases.



