Families forced out of homes because of Birmingham violence

Violence is so bad in one Birmingham neighborhood that two families refuse to live in their homes.

They tell us that in just one month, someone has fired at their houses four separate times.

These families are terrified to go home. After these incidents, they only go to their own home to repack bags even then they take someone with them and only go during the daytime.



After a family’s home was shot into multiple times, they refuse to live their until police catch the people doing this to their house.

"We have a home we can't even live in…that we have to pay bills at and we have to try and go stay with relatives just to feel safe," the family explains.

They tried to stay after the first few shootings and made all their family sleep in the back of the home.

"Thank God we did because last time that was her bedroom that they hit," the father explains that his daughters room being shot into was the last straw.

They knew they could not stay there. They didn't want to take any more chances.

"Will it happen again and this time will you be shot or will your kids be shot? It is very dangerous. Bullets don't have a name. It is scary," the mother exclaims.



The family has called the police each time it has happened.

"If it’s the police job to serve and protect I feel like they are failing us because we are not being served or protected," the father states.

This family desperate for answers so they can move back into their home.



When I reach out to Birmingham police, they released the following statement:

"This is still an ongoing investigation. It is very unfortunate to have to leave your home because of situations beyond your control. Our investigators

are working hard and we should be close to bringing closure to this situation. "



