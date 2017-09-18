Wes: Powerful Category 5 Hurricane Maria strikes the eastern Caribbean

FIRST ALERT UPDATE ON HURRICANE MARIA: We are now tracking another Category 5 hurricane! Maria is moving over the Island of Dominica tonight with winds of 160 mph. This is actually the first category five to strike Dominica in recorded history. Maria is expected to continue across the Eastern Caribbean as a powerful category five before making a landfall in Puerto Rico. Maria is then expected to begin a sharper turn northwest. Based on the latest data, I do not see this hurricane moving into the Gulf. In fact, it should stay east of Florida, although folks there should watch it closely. There are greater concerns further up the east coast as it’s too early to determine if Maria will remain over the ocean. Jose could have some impacts on Maria’s movement as it tracks east of New England. You can keep up with the latest forecast tracks from the National Hurricane Center on our FREE WBRC First Alert Weather App. You can also download by searching WBRC in your App Store.

WHAT TO EXPECT FOR THE REST OF THE WEEK: You can expect another classic summer setup for tomorrow, with a dry but foggy start and a few random pop-ups downpours in the afternoon. Rain chances will continue to increase into Wednesday as cooler air aloft favors more numerous scattered storms and showers. So I would add the umbrella to the out the door checklist. The chance for scattered storms and showers will remain elevated through the end of the week. No organized severe weather is expected but of course lightning will be a concern with any storm that materializes.

