Investigators are trying to ID man found dead in Pickens County

Investigators are trying to identify a dead man found in Pickens County in what detectives think was foul play.

The Pickens County Sheriff David Abston said the man found dead had gun shot wounds.

“Somebody heard some gun shots, that makes it even more disturbing,” said David Daniel Ethelsville resident.



David Daniel has lived in Ethelsville for more than 25 years and said the community wants answers following this recent death.



“We'd like to know what's going on?,” said Daniel.

The body discovered was of that of a black man. Pickens County Sheriff Abston said he was about 6 foot tall, 220 pounds , 40 to 50 years old and had a shaved head with a goatee and mustache.



“Denise, our neighbor down the hill said she saw it. I didn't see it I guess she was going to church,” said Daniel.



The body was found Sunday morning and apparently David's neighbor wasn't the only one who witnessed the man lying dead in someone's yard off of County Road 53.

“Just hoping it wasn't anybody from the community or anything like that,” said Daniel.



But at this point no one knows who this man was, when and where he was shot and how he got to Ethelsville.

Authorities said no ID was on him, leaving residents unsettled.

“We were kind of worried about you know our own safety too,” said Daniel.



So much that David is looking at security options to put him and his family a little more at ease.



“We were talking about maybe getting some cameras our self,” Daniel.

The sheriff said the man's body was taken to the state crime lab for an autopsy.

If you have any information regarding his death call the Pickens County Sheriff's Office at 205-367-2000.



