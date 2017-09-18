Thieves steal ATM from Birmingham store, city councilor calls for store to respond

Police are looking for the culprits who stole an ATM from a southwest Birmingham store.



Officers say that's all they took.

But tonight, the city councilor for the district is angry asking, how could this happen?

Councilwoman Sheila Tyson says she noticed a gaping hole near the front door of the Family Dollar store when she passed by early Sunday morning.

The store is located on Dennison Avenue in southwest Birmingham.



She says she stopped and spoke with the store's manager who told her thieves had stolen the ATM.

“I asked how did they steal it without the alarm going off. They don't have an alarm on the store,” Tyson says she was told.



She says she also asked about surveillance cameras and was told the store only has dummy cameras—cameras that look real, but they don’t actually record video.

“So if you don't have security for the stores, that means your customers are in jeopardy of being hurt and the community, too,” she said, frustrated by the news.

Tyson says for years the city has complained about the safety and cleanliness of Family Dollar stores all across the city.



Earlier this year, Tyson says they sought a moratorium against the chain.



“We have reached out to the stores' managers and general managers and have not had a call.”



But she says she will not give up in an effort to prevent more crimes like this from happening.

“I know it shouldn't be anyone breaking and robbing the store. I know that. But what is the store going to do to secure its property and also the customers that come into their property?” she asks.



WBRC reached out to Family Dollar, both by going to the store and calling corporate headquarters.



But at the time this article was published, they had not responded.

Tyson she says she will push to have those family dollar managers appear before the council and address the matters that have been presented.



